Lana Del Rey achieves biggest opening week yet with new album

American artist Lana Del Rey has achieved her biggest opening week in the United States to date with her album Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

She has broken her personal record set by her fourth studio album Honeymoon eight years earlier. Honeymoon debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 upon release and went on to sell 116,000 units.

She released her ninth album earlier on March 24th which leapt to the top ten on the Billboard 200 and is now holding the No. 3 spot with around 115,000 units sold. She has also achieved 28,000 SEA units, which is equal to around 36.14 million on-demand streams of the songs from the album.