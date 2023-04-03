Lana Del Rey hits 1 billion streams with ‘Honeymoon’

American artist Lana Del Rey has finally crossed one billion streams with her album Honeymoon. It is her fifth album to have achieved this feat.
Honeymoon is her fourth studio album and it was released back in September 2015. The album took a step away from the guitar instrumentals that were heavier in her previous album Ultraviolet and instead leaned more towards baroque pop.
The album saw a positive reaction from critics when it was released and was thought by several to be her best album until then. Along with making it onto several Best Album lists, it also went on to become a success globally in countries like Ireland, Greece and Australia.
It also hit the top five of the charts in over twenty countries which included the United States where it debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2.
