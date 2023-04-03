Ajay Devgn pulls away his hand when fan tries to hold it, Netizens troll him

Ajay Devgn is being called 'rude' and 'arrogant' on social media

Ajay Devgn becomes target to trolls on his birthday for an action that he did not do intentionally.

Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shared a video where Ajay can be seen meeting his beloved fans outside his residence. Out of that huge crowd, a fan tried to get hold of Ajay’s hand without his permission which was not liked by the actor and made him pull his hand away forcefully.

Though, Devgn was making a kind gesture of meeting such a huge heap of fans surrounding his home asking for selfies. But his one action was not well-received by the fans.



They came forward to troll him with different comments like: “Yeh kabhi ni samjhenge Ek fan ki excitement.” Another fan wrote: “Aese logo se kabhi main milna hi nahi chahungi.” Netizens are now calling Ajay rude and arrogant.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn’s latest released film Bholaa is running successfully at the box office and is collecting promising numbers. The film also features Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles, reports News18.