Jack Black is 'a little embarrassed' by Twitter's blue tick

Actor Jack Black had his say on Elon Musk’s new Twitter policies, with a provisional position on whether he’ll pay to keep his verified status.

“I don’t know if I’m going to pay for it,” Black told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Saturday.

“I’m a little embarrassed by the blue check to be honest with you. Maybe it’s cooler not to have checks. It’s definitely not cool to pay for it. I’m gonna see what happens if I don’t pay for it. I’m gonna call his bluff, see if he really takes my check away.”

He added with a laugh, “Then I’m going to hold a big press conference to bring attention to this weird injustice.”

According to Twitter’s new plan, users will have to pay $8 monthly to obtain a blue tick via subscription to Twitter Blue.

“Mario Bros.” star Chris Pratt also threw his weight behind his co-star.

“I don’t know,” Pratt answered when asked if he’ll pay to keep his checkmark on Twitter. “I care deeply about all of [my followers]. I’ll do whatever I have to do to stay a part of their lives because I respect their attention and I love to use it as an opportunity to talk to them when I’m doing movies and stuff.”

Pratt said he wasn’t concerned about potential imposters: “Good luck,” he said ironically to would-be frauds.

The third Super Mario Bros.' co-star, Seth Rogen, who has 9.3 million followers also added that he won’t subscribe to Twitter Blue: “I almost never use it.” In the last four months, Rogen tweeted only four times with posts dedicated to promoting his latest movies and a collaboration with Airbnb.