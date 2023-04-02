King Charles was disappointed on Prince Harry's birth as he 'wanted a girl'

Princess Diana has shared interesting details about the births of her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry in Andrew Morton’s Diana: Her True Story, saying Charles wished Harry was a girl.
Princess Diana, who died in tragic car crash in 1997, told her secret biographer in tapes for his 1992 book Diana: Her True Story how Charles had been disappointed not to have a daughter.
"Charles always wanted a girl. I knew Harry was a boy because I saw on the scan and I didn't tell him. Harry arrived, Harry had red hair, Harry was a boy. First comment was: 'Oh God, it's a boy,' second comment: 'and he's even got red hair,'" Diana told Morton.
She explained: "Charles wanted two children, and he wanted a girl."
"Charles went to talk to my mother at Harry's christening and said: 'We were so disappointed—we thought it would be a girl.'"
"The rest of the family had a boy and a girl and we were the first to change and I know fate played a hand there—Harry's a 'backup' in the nicest possible way," Princess Dina told Morton.
