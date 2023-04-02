Daisy Jones & The six release surprise double single in penultimate episode

The epic fiction-to-reality band’s TV series may have concluded but Daisy Jones & The Six have released two surprise singles dedicated to their fans.

Less than a week after the series’ finale on Prime Video, the band inspired by Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel shared previously unreleased tracks “It Was Always You,” sung by leading lady Riley Keough as front woman of Daisy Jones, and a version of “Aurora” performed by the full band during a Saturday Night Live appearance in the Prime Video series.

Both tracks were released in the penultimate episode of Daisy Jones & The Six. “It’s been clear to all of us from the start, how passionate the fanbase is for Daisy Jones & The Six,” said Atlantic Records’ West Coast president Kevin Weaver in a statement.

“Never was that more obvious than when the fans took to social media last week loudly campaigning for the releases of these 2 new songs that appeared in the series’ final episodes.”

The “Special Gift for Our Fans” release follows the band’s first album Aurora. The band — which consists of fictional characters Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse) and Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chaon) in addition to Keough’s Daisy — became the first act from a scripted series to debut atop Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart.

Amazon Prime Video series Daisy Jones & The Six is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, which the author describes was partly inspired by her experience growing up and by watching Fleetwood Mac performances on television.

Set in the Los Angeles music scene of the late 1970s, the series chronicles the rise and fall of the fictional rock band through a documentary style series of interviews with the members and footage of concerts and recording sessions, complete with vocals by series leads Riley Keough (as Daisy) and Sam Claflin (as Billy, founder of The Six).