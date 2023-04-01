Neil Diamond speaks out on Parkinson denial

Neil Diamond revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's five years ago.

He recently accepted having that disease.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the legendary musician said, "I think this has just been in the last few weeks."

The singer adds, "I don't like it. But … this is me, this is what I have to accept. And I'm willing to do it. And, OK, so this is the hand that God's given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am."

The 82-year-old also revealed he discovered the positive side of accepting his situation.

"Somehow, a calm has moved in, and the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio," he added.

"And I like it. I find that I like myself better. I'm easier on people. I'm easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I'm gone."

In 2018, Diamond announced his retirement from live performances but vowed: "to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come."