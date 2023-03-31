Ben Affleck dishes out details about Batman stint in The Flash

Ben Affleck has recently talked about his appearance in the Warner Bros and DC’s long-anticipated superhero movie The Flash.
Speaking on Smartless podcast, Affleck revealed that there would be Wonder Woman cameo as well as his own short stint as Batman in the new movie.
“I don’t want to give a spoiler,” said Affleck.
The actor continued, “But it was a scene where I get caught [and] get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys.”
Affleck shared that Wonder Woman “saves Batman in the sequence by way of her Lasso of Truth”.
“And so what happens is that Batman divulges some of his real feelings about his life and his work,” remarked the actor.
Affleck pointed out that his work as Batman in The Flash is his “best”.
“I finally figured out how to play the guy,” he added.
Daniel Radcliffe hosts Roundtable trans youth
He has been promoting his album on multiple music shows including Music Bank
Then Queen Consort Camilla placed a white rose at the memorial.
Miranda Kerr talks about her experience of motherhood
Michelle Rodriguez addresses James Cameron’s new Avatar sequel
The engagement level for the account was their best yet as well