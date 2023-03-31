Jodie Turner-Smith gets candid on working with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler: It is 'Major'

Jodie Turner-Smith shared her feelings about starring in Netflix's Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.
On March 31, Jodie Turner-Smith spoke to PEOPLE in an interview and said, "This is my first entrance into the Jennifer Aniston–and–Adam Sandler cinematic universe of comedy, which is major."
Talking further about her experience of working with the iconic duo, Jodie shared, "I loved it, I've already told everybody that I want do the next one."
Jodie, 36, plays a Countess in the Netflix movie, she said of her character, "She was so fun."
