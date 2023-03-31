Suga from BTS reveals teaser for his solo documentary

Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide

Suga from the K-pop group BTS has revealed a teaser for his upcoming solo documentary called SUGA: Road To D-DAY. He released the mood teaser on March 31st.

In the trailer, the rapper takes the viewers on a road trip across multiple cities including Las Vegas, Malibu, Seoul, Tokyo, San Franciso and more. In the video, while taking a walk at night, he comments:

“This is my first time walking down this street. I’m so excited right now. Whenever we finish performances, I go inside [and say] ‘Ah, I’m tired.'” He explains, “I’m telling you, this is the first time in my life that I’m doing this. I haven’t even tried this in Korea.”

Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide on Disney+ and Weverse.