 
close
Friday March 31, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Suga from BTS reveals teaser for his solo documentary

Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide

By Web Desk
March 31, 2023
Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide
Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide

Suga from the K-pop group BTS has revealed a teaser for his upcoming solo documentary called SUGA: Road To D-DAY. He released the mood teaser on March 31st.

In the trailer, the rapper takes the viewers on a road trip across multiple cities including Las Vegas, Malibu, Seoul, Tokyo, San Franciso and more. In the video, while taking a walk at night, he comments:

“This is my first time walking down this street. I’m so excited right now. Whenever we finish performances, I go inside [and say] ‘Ah, I’m tired.'” He explains, “I’m telling you, this is the first time in my life that I’m doing this. I haven’t even tried this in Korea.”

Although there is no release date yet, it is set to be released worldwide on Disney+ and Weverse.