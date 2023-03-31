Amazon hires former Marvel executive Joe Quesada to develop comic-book films, tv

Amazon has inducted one of Marvel’s former bigwigs as the streamer plans a greater focus on comic book films and TV series.

Joe Quesada, the former Marvel Comics editor-in-chief and ex-Marvel Entertainment chief creative officer, has signed an exclusive first-look film and television deal with the retail giant.

Under the deal, Quesada will focus on adapting existing and new comic book IP for Amazon.

“Joe has been a singular and influential creative force guiding some of the most iconic storytelling that exists today,” said Nick Pepper, head of US owned development at Amazon. “The opportunity to bring his expertise and vision to Amazon Studios presents a world of possibilities and we can’t wait to see what he brings to life next.”

“I can’t begin to express just how thrilled I am to be joining the Amazon Studios family,” Quesada said. “From the moment Nick Pepper, Matt King and the team approached me, it was clear we spoke the same language and shared the same creative goals. What was also clear is that they’re creating a collaborative environment and unique methodology that I’m surprised no one has yet thought to implement, but I’m certain will be quickly imitated.”

As part of Amazon’s deal with Sony for Marvel titles, the streamer is teaming with former Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang to helm Silk: Spider Society.