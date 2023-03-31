Michelle Rodriguez had doubts about 'Dungeons & Dragons' movie

Despite being a fan of the game Dungeons & Dragons, Michelle Rodriguez had doubts about a big-screen adaptation of the popular role-playing game.

“The first reaction is fear,” The Fast &Furious star tells Vanity Fair.

“Because you don’t know if the people approaching you care enough about the legacy of millions of people spending hundreds of thousands of hours together in these adventures…. And so I have to make sure that you care and that you’re a good storyteller before I say yes to something like this, because it can break you if you do it wrong.”

When she liked what she heard about the adaptation she signed on to play the barbarian warrior Holga Kilgore, reliable criminal partner of bard Edgin (Chris Pine) and surrogate mother to his young daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman).

Holga and Edgin join forces with other magical creatures to seek revenge on the con man (Hugh Grant) after their daughter is kidnapped.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves comes less than two months before Rodriguez returns for Fast X, the penultimate installment of the Fast & Furious franchise.

“I’m super stoked; it’s quite beautiful. What I love about Dungeons is that, for once, I have an opportunity to have my goddaughter come and check out the flick and not worry about excessive violence. [Laughs.] Because most of the movies I do are not necessarily kid-friendly—with the exception of Smurfs.