Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hardly worked for Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing questions over their charity organization after tax documents revealed that the couple worked a total of one hour a week.
According to express.co.uk, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex worked a total of 52 hours a year at their Archewell Foundation in 2021.
The publication said Harry and Meghan will face questions over what they have been doing with their time, given that they have made the humanitarian charity their priority since moving stateside.
The documents also showed that their foundation received only two big donations and failed to attract donations from public.
It is being speculated that Oprah Winfrey allegedly made larger donation for their interview.
The other donation was allegedly made by Harry himself with the money he made by writing his memoir.
