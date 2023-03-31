Taron Egerton talks on his 'Tetris' mustache: 'I will never do it again'

Taron Egerton opened up on his experience with the fake mustache in Tetris and how much he disliked it.

The Rocketman actor opened up about his struggle with a fake mustache on Thursday's episode of Good Morning America.

Egerton, 33, was asked about the discomfort he experienced during the production of his recently released film.

"I didn't love it," he responded. "I think, were it real, I may have loved it, but it was a bit of movie magic. My word, that thing was so uncomfortable."

He continued, "The mustache that God gave me is a little lacking, so I had some movie help. I wore one for Eddie the Eagle, which is a movie I did about eight years ago, and I wore that for part of the movie, and I said I will never do that ever again."

Egerton further admitted that between the release of 2016's Eddie the Eagle and filming Tetris he "forgot" how unpleasant the prior mustache was.

"It's absolutely horrendous — I will never do it ever again. It doesn't matter how much you pay me," he said. "Don't let me wear a fake mustache."

Tetris follows Henk Rogers Egerton, a video game industry staple, who helps popularize the movie's titular 1984 release by securing distribution rights for home consoles.