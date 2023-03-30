BTS’ company give statement on the group’s safety

They posted the statement on Weverse on March 29th

K-pop group BTS’ agency BigHit Music has released a statement concerning the group’s safety on Weverse. They revealed that they have provided investigative agencies with several complaints based on information from the fans and other evidence.

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these activities.

We have recently filed additional criminal complaints against postings with personal attacks and defamation using new information provided by fans as well as collected through our monitoring initiatives.

The act of personally attacking individual artists by spreading false information on a certain website is becoming increasingly severe. We are fully aware of the evolving nature of such malicious postings, which may be skillfully created with the intention to evade the law. However, despite how well-crafted these postings may be, we are taking strict measures to address this issue by applying appropriate legal articles to each type of posting, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable.

In the case of individuals who continue to engage in such behavior, showing no signs of regret despite being investigated for numerous malicious postings in the past, we have filed additional criminal complaints against them. We have collected evidence of their recent postings and will pursue justice through legal channels.”