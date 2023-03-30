'Star Wars' star expresses 'love' for franchise again

Star Wars star John Boyega reiterated he is still a space franchise fan despite past complaints.

During an interview with Total Film, the 31-year-old said, "I still am in love with it," adding, "I bloody love it. But it's almost nicer not having to be in it, and not having to deal with that. It's weird, you just go back to being a fan again and see yourself in the games."

In 2020, Boyega claimed that his character had been "pushed to the side".

He added, "Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver," adding, "You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know **** all.

"So, what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, 'I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience...' Nah, nah, nah. I'll take that deal when it's a great experience," he said.

The actor aired his resentment that his character does not possess the intricacy or nuance that his fellow white leads had in the films.

"They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley," he added.

"Let's be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I'm not exposing anything."