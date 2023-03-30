Alia Bhatt sends 'clothes' and 'personalized card' for Sonam Kapoor's son 'Vayu'

Alia also sent gifts for 'RRR' actor Jr NTR's children

Alia Bhatt wins hearts on social media with her sweet little gesture as she sends some lovely gifts for Sonam Kapoor’s seven-months old son Vayu.

Sonam, on receiving the gifts, thanked Alia via Instagram. She shared the pictures of the gift sent by aunt Alia on her Instagram story.

The picture featured a card made in the shape of a house that had Vayu written on it.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also sent some lovely and cute clothes in all colours for baby Vayu.

Kapoor shared the glimpse of the gift and wrote: “So cute thank you @edamamma @aliabhatt.” Bhatt also re-posted the picture and dropped a heart GIF.

On other hand, Alia also sent gift for RRR actor Jr NTR’s children. He also thanked her for sending such a lovely gift. “Thank you @alibhatt, @edamamma always put a smile on Abhay and Bhargav’s faces… Hope to see a bag with my name soon…”

While re-sharing NTR’s story, the RRR actress wrote: “Yay!! Haha I will make whole bunch of special Ed wear only for you. You're the sweetest thank you!!!”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is gearing for the release of her next Karan Johar film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, reports Pinkvilla.