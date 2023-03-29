Kelly Ripa discusses about sexist working conditions at Live! show

Kelly Ripa has recently revealed she faced tough time during her early years working with ABC on the set of daytime talk show Live!



In a new interview with Variety, Kelly shared that she joined the network in 2001 and experienced a lot of difficulties over the years while working with the network.

“It was the strangest experience I’ve ever had in my life. I was told that I couldn’t have an office,” said the 52-year-old.

The TV star continued, “It didn’t make a whole lot of sense, especially because there were empty offices that I could have easily occupied.”

Recalling her initial years at the network, Kelly mentioned, “It was after my fourth year that they finally cleaned out the closet and put a desk in there for me.”

“And so, I was working in the janitor’s closet with a desk so that I could have a place to put things,” explained the host.

Kelly disclosed that she was eventually granted a permanent office after lot of struggle.

“It was very tough,” remarked the TV host.

Kelly pointed out, “Had I known how difficult it would have been, I don’t know that I would have gone for it.”

“I just think my ignorance in that situation wound up being my blessing and my superpower. I did not have an easy time,” she added.