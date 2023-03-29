Chris Pine reacts to 'Princess Diaries 3' talks

Chris Pine said he would definitely come back to the third installment of Princess Diaries, but this time with a different hairstyle.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Star Trek star said, "Yeah, I'm here! I'm here for it. Give me — give me a phone call or an email."



He added he would go for a 'low-profile hair helmet' for his sleeker hairdo if the sequel greenlighted.

Previously, Anne Hathaway also told PEOPLE at January's Sundance Film Festival that it is 'thrilling to see the level of excitement' for the next project.

She added, "We feel the exact same, and I know it's probably very frustrating. It's a process that requires patience, and so everybody should consider themselves a part of the movie business now, because this is how long it actually takes to make things."