Prince Harry ‘patronizing, and condescending’ towards Firm

Prince Harry has just come under fire for allegedly attempting to create a very “patronizing and condescending” view of Queen Elizabeth.
These claims have been brought to light by royal author and biographer Valentine Low.
During his appearance on the To Di For Daily podcast he warned, “Harry paints the picture, in Spare and in a lot of his interviews, that she [the Queen] was manipulated by these people [the courtiers], and some of these people — who didn’t have her best interests at heart — were in charge.”
“Harry and Meghan made a similar case during the Oprah Winfrey interview,” he also added before concluding.
