Prince Harry’s demeanour before entering London High Court was ‘ironic bravado’

Prince Harry returned to the UK to attend a hearing in the high-profile privacy case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, which he is bringing alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others.

In a clip shared on Twitter by journalist Ellie Costello, the Duke appeared in high spirits on Monday, March 27th, 2023, and smiled in the direction of some of those taking pictures of his arrival.

However, as he turned towards a group of photographers, it seemed he didn't see the cameraman in front of him and accidentally bumped into him.

Body language expert Judi James analysed Harry’s behaviour as he walked towards the High Court.

She told Express.co.uk, “Harry looked in buoyant, defiant mode as he strode past the press on his way into court.”

“His jutting chin and his narrowed eye smile suggested a desire to display confidence and possibly to make a win look likely,” she explained. “His buttoning ritual of his dark overcoat suggests he is dressing for battle and his breezy greeting of the press could be described as ironic bravado.”

The Duke of Sussex donned a navy-blue suit with a matching tie, underneath a black, wool coat. He made another appearance the next day.

“The dashing mood evaporated though as he piled front-on into a photographer,” she told the outlet. “His arm extended at the collision before he got back into his stride, but then a backward glance suggested he might be less than happy at what looked like a massive breach of his security.”