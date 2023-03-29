Ashley Tisdale says bestie Austin Butler ‘always makes time’ for niece Jupiter

Ashley Tisdale gushed over how best friend Austin Butler is such a great uncle to her two-year-old daughter Jupiter despite his busy schedules.

“He has always taken the time, which I think is like the most important thing to me, to FaceTime to be a part of her life in ways,” Tisdale, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly, of Butler’s relationship with her daughter, Jupiter.

“He’s always been able to do that and I think that’s something that has been really sweet.”

The High School Musical alum, who was promoting her partnership with Sweet Earth, revealed, “Basically, like, the day after I had her, he was, like, FaceTiming us in the hospital. Even with his crazy schedule, he’s always making the time. And I think that’s just respectable.”

The former Disney Channel star and singer shares her daughter with husband Christopher French.

She revealed that she hasn’t seen the Butler in quite some time since he has his “crazy train” of press event regarding his award-winning movie, Elvis.

Tisdale proudly lauded her friend’s progress over the years and admired how far his acting career has come.

“He is such an amazing actor and he’s worked really, really hard over years to get to where he is,” she gushed. “I’ve seen it. I’ve seen his journey and his process and I think that he is so deserving of it.”

The 37-year-old singer and actress also shared that her love for Butler grew even deeper after they learned through Ancestry’s 2 Lies and a Leaf in November 2022 that they are cousins.

Of his reaction, she recalled, “He was like, ‘What?’ I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it makes so much sense now.’”

She joked, “[If] I can’t get a hold of him. I’m like, ‘Hello, it’s your cousin. You can’t ignore me, I’m family.’”