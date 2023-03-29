King Charles criticised for being too busy to see Prince Harry

Journalist Dan Wootton was prominent among those who praised King Charles after reports surfaced that he has refused to meet Prince Harry during his stay in the UK.

Taking to Twitter, Wootton wrote, "Well done to King Charles for telling his treacherous son Prince Harry that he’s “too busy” to see him on his sad and attention seeking trip to the UK."

He added, "There were always going to be very real consequences for attempting to destroy your family for Hollywood millions.This is them."

Responding to the journalist, actress Densie Welch said, "He (King) was always too busy though Dan that’s the problem. Too busy to hug him when his mum died. To busy to arrange for the young boy to be saved from such an horrendous funeral ordeal from which he’s never recovered. Too busy to protect them both from his affair."

In a separate tweet, she also shared her experience with the media and wrote, "I can only imagine the lengths the Mail and The Mirror went to with Harry. I was subject to listening devices placed in my hotel room on 2 occasions, entrapment by a female journalist resulting in stories that destroyed life long friendships as I blamed them for the ‘leaks’."