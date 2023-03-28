Nicolas Cage tries to always stay in Dracula character on Reinfield set, reveals movie director

Nicolas Cage could not stop himself from staying in Dracula character on the set of his new movie, Renfield, shared movie’s director Chris McKay.



Speaking to Insider, Chris revealed, “Whatever scene we did Nicolas would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting.”

“So, if he's a little frosty in the scene he's going to have a little bit of that between takes. But still up for whatever we were doing,” stated the director.

Chris mentioned that there were even times when he wanted to have a “real conversation” with the actor but Nicolas “would not break character”.

“He’s covered head to toe in Dracula makeup and costume, so it's a different thing,” confessed the movie-maker.

Chris explained, “Sometimes he couldn't even bend his body very much because he's got a whole-body appliance on. So, he's Dracula whether he wants to be Dracula or not.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Nicolas told outlet that at times he would drink his own blood but not because he was in character.

“No reason in terms of method, but the fangs were genuine fangs, they were ceramic and quite pointy. So, I did bite my lip a few times which made me drink my own blood,” disclosed the actor.

Sharing reason to keep fangs, Nicolas remarked, “I was trying to give the character an eloquent and elegant voice that was pretty hard to do with all the ceramic material in my mouth.”

“But I got used to it by taking them home, leaving them in when I was in my hotel room,” added the actor.