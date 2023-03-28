Imran Khan announces to partake in APC

In yet another U-turn from his traditional stance that he would never sit with the “crooks and looters” — the terms he often uses for the incumbent rulers — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday that he was ready to partake in all kinds of all parties conference (APC) for “upholding the Constitution”.
Khan made the remarks during a meeting with Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Kazim Khan, who called on him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore today.
During the meeting, the PTI chairman, then in the same breath added: “PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] is not a political alliance but a group of thieves.”
More to come...
Ghulam Nabi confessed to involvement in other crimes as well, including snatching of motorcycle and robbing medicine...
“If constitution of bench is not fair, then how will decision be considered fair?” PML-N leader asks
Awan's status will be equal to a federal minister
FO says Pakistan calls on all states to develop legal deterrence with view to prevent and prosecute such acts
“Anything can happen to Noor Jehan at any time,” say sources
"This court cannot be dependent on the solitary decision of one man, Chief Justice," reads 27-page judgement