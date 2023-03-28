Imran Khan announces to partake in APC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan speaks during an interview with AFP at his residence in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — AFP

In yet another U-turn from his traditional stance that he would never sit with the “crooks and looters” — the terms he often uses for the incumbent rulers — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday that he was ready to partake in all kinds of all parties conference (APC) for “upholding the Constitution”.

Khan made the remarks during a meeting with Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) President Kazim Khan, who called on him at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore today.

During the meeting, the PTI chairman, then in the same breath added: “PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] is not a political alliance but a group of thieves.”

More to come...