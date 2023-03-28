K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals what her motto is

This is the singer and rapper’s first-ever solo pictorial

Yeji from the K-pop group Itzy recently sat down for an interview with W Korea where she discussed their global fans and her motto. This is the singer and rapper’s first-ever solo pictorial.

She discussed the phenomenon of international fans singing along to the songs in Korean, revealing: “They’re just good at Korean in general. You could think that they’re singing along to songs from memorization, but when we say something on stage, the audience understands and responds before the translator has translated. No matter what country we go to, we end up saying, ‘Wow, you’re so good at Korean!’ Now, I feel that there are a lot of people who know about Korea well, not just about K-pop.”

She then revealed what her motto for herself is: “I believe in myself. It sounds a bit grand to say it’s a motto, right? It’s a phrase that came naturally to me. I realized pretty early on that I get in return as much effort as I’ve put in. To be honest, I know best how hard I worked. After learning that I get as much skill, reward, and reaction for the amount of effort I put in, I had to move forward while believing in myself.”