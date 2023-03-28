Ricky Gervais trans joke support gets speaker 'canceled' from event

A university debating society disinvited a speaker from the event due to her retweet of Ricky Gervais's transgender joke.
Baroness Claire Fox of Buckle, a member of Parliament, was invited to Royal Holloway, University of London, to speak on "free speech. "
However, some students dug deeper into her Twitter history where she retweeted a joke by the British comedian in a Netflix special, in which he alluded to "the old-fashioned women, you know, the ones with wombs" and "the new ones we've been seeing lately with beards and cocks”.
Her original tweet reads, "Skewered … trans-identity ideology. I laughed. Kudos to @rickygervais for this."
"Apparently, some student societies complained, saying I was a threat to the safety and well-being of trans students," Fox told Fox News Digital.
"The evidence was an old retweet of a clip from [a] Ricky Gervais's Netflix show on old women. The Student Union bureaucrats then put the Debating Society under huge pressure to cancel the event," she added.
The 62-year-old also pointed out the "irony" of being asked to discuss free speech, adding that gender ideology "was not a topic" she was going to focus on.
"Students who invited me and many who were due to attend are furious I was canceled," she said.
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is going to be a sports drama
Fans of both artists were elated over the exchange
Miley Cyrus dropped a live rendition of the album track 'Jaded' online
The album was one of the biggest hits released in the year 2022
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra first revealed their baby’s face at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Ice Spice looked elated to see the industry legend especially after they shared a hug