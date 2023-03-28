Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to release with 'Bholaa' in theatres

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is going to be a sports drama

Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Maidaan teaser is set to release with the theatrical release of his Bholaa on March 30.

The actor himself shared a poster of his next film and also revealed the teaser release date on his Instagram handle.

He wrote: “One Man. One Belief. One Spirit. Based on a true story. #Maidaan mein utrega saara India. Teaser out on 30th March."

Film Maidaan is based on true story. It is set in the backdrop of the golden year of football. It will tell the story of the coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950-63, Syed Abdul Rahim.



The biographical film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor and Akash Chawla under the banner of Zee Studios. Previously, the film was set to release in 2022 but it was delayed due to some reasons.

Maidaan is now slated to release this year on June 23, reports Indiatoday.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Bholaa that also stars Tabu in significant role. He was last seen in Drishyam 2 that turned out to be a blockbuster.