Emily Ratajkowski ‘begging’ Olivia Wilde for forgiveness amid Harry Styles romance

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be at odds with Olivia Wilde after she locked lips with her ex-Harry Styles months after their split.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail published video of the As it Was singer and the model sloppily making out on the street in Tokyo.

Per a source the told Page Six, Wilde and Ratajkowski are friends. And now, following the Japanese outing, Ratajkowski is “begging her for forgiveness.”

“This is a betrayal,” the source told the outlet.

Ratajkowski and the Don’t Worry Darling director were spotted weeks ago at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars bash on March 12th, 2023, along with British model Adwoa Aboah.

Moreover, Wilde and the model were seated next to each other in the VIP section at Styles’ Paris concert in June, where they were seen dancing together and enjoying themselves.

The High Low with EmRata host even went so far as to say she felt “protective” of Wilde when she faced criticism about her relationship with Styles.

“In the past year with Amber Heard and Olivia Wilde and the craziness of putting them in this box as if they’re monsters or witches. . .There’s nuance to it, but when you see the way that the whole world reacts to women, it’s really hard not to want to go to an extreme side of it,” Ratajkowski told Elle UK. “I feel very protective.”

As for Wilde’s reaction to the Tokyo outing, the source revealed that she “is staying far away from this and taking the high road.”

“She is focused on her kids and her work,” the insider added. “She wants nothing to do with this mess.”

Wilde split from the Watermelon Sugar musician in November 2022 after they began dating in early 2021.