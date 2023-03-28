Pink and Kelly Clarkson sing moving duet at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards: WATCH

Kelly Clarkson and Pink teamed up for a rousing performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27th, 2023.

The Grammy-winning artist opened the show with her recent single, Trustfall, with a full-fledged choreography.

Following that, the So What singer received a tribute performance from Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo and Clarkson before joining the American Idol alum onstage for a vocally impressive duet.

The tribute performance saw Benatar, 70, and Giraldo, 67, singing her 2001 hit song Just Like a Pill, during which the Pink’s daughter Willow belted out the angsty lyrics from the crowd.

Clarkson, 40, then came to the stage sing the 2012’s Just Give Me a Reason before Pink started singing along into a mic from the audience and later joined her to finish the song.

After the Since You’ve Gone singer exited the stage, Pink took the stage to belt out a medley of her hits What About Us and Who Knew.

Watch the duet here:

She was then honoured with the 2023 iHeartRadio Icon Award, “honouring her impact on pop culture, longevity and continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide,” per a press release quoted by People Magazine.

