Piers Morgan shares his true feelings as Prince Harry arrives in UK

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has shared his true feelings as Duke of Sussex Prince Harry made a surprise visit to UK.
Taking to Twitter, the outspoken journalist tweeted, “BREAKING: Prince Harry, who’s spent the past few years ruthlessly invading the privacy of his family, friends and acquaintances, for huge financial gain, has turned up at court in London to complain about newspapers invading his privacy.”
Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.
According to AFP, Harry, who now lives in California after quitting royal duties in 2019 and launching a barrage of criticism of the British royal family, was pictured arriving at the court in central London.
The Duke of Sussex sat near the back of the court, two seats away from fellow complainant Frost.
'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is going to be the second movie in the series to debut at Cannes
Prince Harry hinted about Prince William and Rose Hanbury romance
'SNL' hosts list for April includes Ana de Armas and Molly Shannon, with Jonas Brothers and Karol G as musical guests
Prince William and Kate Middleton's picture-perfect marriage was first rocked by infidelity rumours back in 2019
Prince Harry was told about the significance of a hummingbird after Queen's passing
Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II shared loved up bond with each other