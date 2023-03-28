Piers Morgan shares his true feelings as Prince Harry arrives in UK

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has shared his true feelings as Duke of Sussex Prince Harry made a surprise visit to UK.



Taking to Twitter, the outspoken journalist tweeted, “BREAKING: Prince Harry, who’s spent the past few years ruthlessly invading the privacy of his family, friends and acquaintances, for huge financial gain, has turned up at court in London to complain about newspapers invading his privacy.”

Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.

According to AFP, Harry, who now lives in California after quitting royal duties in 2019 and launching a barrage of criticism of the British royal family, was pictured arriving at the court in central London.

The Duke of Sussex sat near the back of the court, two seats away from fellow complainant Frost.