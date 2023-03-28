 
Tuesday March 28, 2023
Prince Harry was shocked over shedding tears on Queen Elizabeth II funeral

By Web Desk
March 28, 2023
Prince Harry admits to getting emotional at Queen Elizabeth II funeral. 

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex admits he thought of all the big occasions that have taken place at St. George's Chapel over the past years.

Writing an emotions note, Harry says: "When we got to St. George’s Chapel, amid the roar of dozens of bagpipes, I thought of all the big occasions I’d experienced under that roof. Grandpa’s farewell, my wedding."

He adds: "Even the ordinary times, simple Easter Sundays, felt especially poignant, the whole family alive and together. Suddenly I was wiping my eyes. Why now? I wondered. Why? The following afternoon Meg and I left for America."

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022.