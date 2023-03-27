Angelina Jolie's outing with David Mayer de Rothschild was 'Business' meeting: Sources clarify

Angelina Jolie's recent outing with billionaire environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild grabbed the attention of tabloids around the globe, however, insiders have clarified that it was purely based on "business" purposes.



On Monday, March 27, sources close to PEOPLE clarified that Angelina Jolie's lunch with David Rothschild was "only for business purposes."

The sources further add, that the lunch at Nobu, Malibu was with a "small group of people and that the meeting did not appear to be a lunch date."

The news comes after Jolie, 47, was spotted leaving the restaurant with the British environmentalist, 44, together after what Page Six reported to be a lunch that lasted for "three hours."