Angelina Jolie's outing with David Mayer de Rothschild was 'Business' meeting: Sources clarify

Angelina Jolie's recent outing with billionaire environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild grabbed the attention of tabloids around the globe, however, insiders have clarified that it was purely based on "business" purposes.
On Monday, March 27, sources close to PEOPLE clarified that Angelina Jolie's lunch with David Rothschild was "only for business purposes."
The sources further add, that the lunch at Nobu, Malibu was with a "small group of people and that the meeting did not appear to be a lunch date."
The news comes after Jolie, 47, was spotted leaving the restaurant with the British environmentalist, 44, together after what Page Six reported to be a lunch that lasted for "three hours."
Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel will be the lead faces of 'Damaged', directed by Terry McDonagh
Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn in 'Joker: Folie à Deux'
Kate Middleton and Prince William have always marked Easter as a big holiday with Princes George, Louis, and Princess...
The actor has been shrouded in controversy due to a drug scandal
Alan Ruck talks about Jeremy Strong’s method acting in a new interview
Prince Harry reportedly plans on snubbing King Charles and his brother Prince William while he is in the UK