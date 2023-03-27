Did Babar Azam perform another Umrah?

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam photographed while performing Umrah. — Twitter/@AhtashamRiaz

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who is currently resting and not playing for the national side during the ongoing Afghanistan T20I series, has become a big debate on social media after a picture of him performing Umrah went viral.



Several Twitter users claimed that the Pakistani skipper performed Umrah this Ramadan. Fans congratulated Babar for performing another Umrah as the latter was in Saudi Arabia last Ramadan too.

However, sources told GeoSuper.tv that Babar hasn't been to Saudi Arabia this Ramadan so far. The cricketer, who was given rest during the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, is currently in his home city Lahore.

The right-handed batsman will be participating in a first-ever Ramadan Cricket Tournament in Lahore, starting tomorrow. Reliable sources said that the cricketer is planning to perform Umrah later this Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Babar, in the evening today, also shared his video while playing golf in Lahore.

Babar is set to lead the Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) in the Ramadan tournament. His team will also feature Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Usama Mir, and Abbas Afridi.

Hassan Ali, Asif Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Mir Hamza, Haseebullah and Irfan Niazi will represent Khawar Properties. Karachi Warriors will feature Imam-ul-Haq, Bilal Asif and Ghani Glass will contain Ihsanullah, Salman Ali Agha, Umaid Asif, Tayyab Tahir and Azam Khan.

Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin will play for Blackstone Bahadurs. Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood, Aamir Jamal and Salman Irshad will be seen in action for H.B. Lal.

Eshal Associates will have Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Umar Akmal whereas Mohammad Irfan and Ahsan Ali are picked up by Center of Excellence. Team Raja Sahib will feature Imran Butt, Bilawal Bhatti and Abid Ali.

As many as nine teams will compete in a competitive tournament which will be played from March 28 to April 4. Players, who are representing Pakistan against Afghanistan, will return to Lahore to participate in the event after the series concludes.