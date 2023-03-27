Wendy Williams’ podcast shut down because of health concerns

American personality Wendy William’s podcast called The Wendy Experience has been cancelled ahead of its release. News of the podcast was announced nearly a year ago.
According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the star revealed to The Sun that Wendy had told her friends the podcast would not be happening. The source also added: “It's strange, because she is saying there is no podcast, but is also telling people she's going to return to TV. It's hard to figure out what is based in reality.”
The news of the podcast comes a day after she was spotted at a bar in New York allegedly celebrating “new things in the works.” The famous media personality has also been facing a list of health concerns and got out of a rehab facility around five months ago.
It follows the Roy family who are the affluent owners of a global media conglomerate
Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were recently spotted packing PDA in Tokyo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are reportedly ‘trapped with the most golden of handcuffs’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry "losing the power struggle" against the new Britain's monarch
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton released 'Rainbowland' in 2017
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reportedly ‘can’t bite the hand that feeds them’ even if Diana’s legacy’s milked