Ariana Grande posts fun behind-the-scenes snaps with Cynthia Erivo from 'Wicked' set 

Ariana Grande shared an inside look into her upcoming film Wicked alongside Cynthia Erivo and fans cannot stop gushing over it.
John M. Chu's Wicked, the highly-anticipated film adaption of the Wicked Broadway musical, stars Ariana and Cynthia in the lead role.
Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the Positions singer, 29, and the Harriet star, 36, shared a collaborative post, featuring some sweet behind-the-scenes moments on the Wicked sets.
Ariana, who was last seen in Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, simply captioned the post, "Up to (no) good," as she shared a carousel of photos.
The first black-and-white picture feature Ariana and Cynthia holding hands, the 7 Rings singer donning a polka-dot dress and the Luther actress wearing plaid.
Another image saw the duo talking in the back of a vehicle. The last two pictures show Cynthia with her hands on Ariana’s arm, while another shows the Die For You singer wearing an all-pink outfit, boots included.
In Wicked, Ariana will play Glinda while Cynthia will be seen in the role of Elphaba. The cast also includes Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Brownwyn James, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.
Wicked: Part One and Part Two are slated to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London´s high court when he arrived for a hearing in his...
Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley reveal they consumed excessive caffeine during season 1 of 'The Vampire Diaries'
Bloom said, "I would have never expected the war to have escalated throughout the country since I was there."
'Rabbit Hole' star Kiefer Sutherland says 'won't go quietly into that good night' reflecting on age
"When he is crowned king, he will only be allowed to say what the government likes."
'WALL-E' director casts Rashida Jones in upcoming Sci-Fi 'In The Blink Of An Eye'