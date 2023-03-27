Prince Andrew planning royal return with ‘last ditch auto-biography’

Experts warn Prince Andrew is planning on releasing a tell-all biography of his very own.
Warnings regarding his intentions have been brought to light by an inside source close to The Sun.
Per their findings, “Everyone close to him is telling him it’s a stupid idea and he should just forget it.”
The source also warned, “Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material.”
“Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from.”
“Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out.”
“But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the royals and their relationships.”
“But mainly he wants to set the record straight. If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will.”
