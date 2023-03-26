Ariana Grande pens heartfelt tribute to her ex, late Mac Miller on ‘The Way’ 10th anniversary

Ariana Grande celebrated the 10th anniversary of her break out song The Way, the duet she recorded with ex-boyfriend, late rapper Mac Miller.

Taking to her Instagram, the Positions crooner, 29, penned a heartfelt tribute to the late rapper.

Ariana took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a brief but heartfelt message. She posted a clip from the music video and included a caption that appeared to be directed both at the late Miller and her fans as well.

“I love you,” the Santa Tell Me singer wrote in tiny white font under the throwback footage on the post on her stories.

Ariana and Mac dated from September 2016 to May 2018. The 7 Rings singer spoke out about their relationship after publicly announcing their breakup.

Mac tragically passed away just a few months after their split at the age of 26. Ariana also paid tribute to him at the time, and it is widely believed that her 2019 song ghostin is about the late star.

Ariana, on the professional front, recently collaborated with The Weeknd on song, I Heard You’re Married.