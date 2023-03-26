Pak vs Afg: Here is Pakistan's Playing XI for second T20I

The picture shows the Pakistan team playing against Afghanistan in Sharjah on March 24, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The Men in Green — who are set to play the second T20I match against Afghanistan today (Sunday) in Sharjah — have made one change in the Playing XI for the clash.

Shadab Khan-led Pakistan are 1-0 down in the ongoing three-match T20I series against the neighbouring country after losing the first match on Friday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI for the second T20I, with a single change, according to which all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has replaced Faheem Ashraf in the lineup for the Men in Green.

The side could opted for the all-rounder with Mohammad Nawaz as the Sharjah pitch was more conducive for the spinners during the series opener.

"This series is for our youngsters. We tried to give them confidence. Sometimes, this can happen due to the nerves of international cricket but we have to back them because they have the talent, and hopefully, they'll show it in the next game,” Shadab said after the first T20I, which indicated that Pakistan are likely to give a proper run to the young players during the series.



“These players are talented and we are sure about that. We should not make someone a star after just one good performance or discard them after one failure. We will back these players and give them full opportunity to perform during the series,” he added.

Shadab is leading the side in the absence of Babar Azam, who has been rested for the series.

The Afghanistan T20Is are Pakistan’s first since their T20 World Cup campaign in Australia last year, where they were the runners-up.

While chasing a target of only 93 runs, Afghanistan reached home in 17.5 overs for the loss of four wickets during the first T20I on Friday.

Afghanistan clinched their first win over Pakistan in international cricket.

Debutant Ihsanullah claimed two wickets in his first over to put the batting side under pressure. However, Afghanistan held their nerve to chase down the target.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who finished the match with a six, scored an unbeaten run-a-ball 38 with the help of three fours and a maximum.

Pakistan likely playing XI for second T20I:

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz/Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah and Ihsanullah