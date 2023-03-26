Ajay Devgn reacts to 'RRR' Oscar win, the response leaves fans in splits

After RRR's big Oscar win, actor Ajay Davgn has finally reacted to the acheivement.
Ajay’s reaction has left fan to splits as he claims that the big Oscar win is because of him. He recently appeared at The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of his forthcoming film Bholaa where the comedian congratulated him.
Kapil said: “RRR ke Naatu Naatu gaane ko Oscar mila hai, bahut bahut badai. Aap bhi uss film ka part rahe hain.”
Responding to the question, the Singham actor jokingly stated: “RRR ko Oscar jo mila hai woh meri wajha se mila hai.”
He went on to say: “Agar maine uss gaane mein nacch liya hota toh kya hota?”
Chartbuster song Natu Natu composed by MM Keeravani sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj won an award at the 95th Academy Awards in the category of Best Original Song. It was nominated in the category along with Lady Gaga and Rihanna. The song was also performed live at the Oscars.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn is currently waiting for his much-anticipated film Bholaa that is slated to release on March 30. The film also stars Tabu, reports Pinkvilla.
