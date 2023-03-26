Angelina Jolie goes on lunch with Rothschild billionaire heir amid Brad Pitt legal battle

Angelina Jolie seemingly enjoyed her three-hour lunch with billionaire heir David Mayer de Rothschild while in Malibu, California, on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023, per Page Six.

In photos and videos obtained by the outlet, the Maleficent star, 47, was seen smiling as she exited celebrity hotspot Nobu with the British environmentalist, 44, by her side.

The Lara Croft actress was dressed in casual chic as she donned a sleek black dress with cut-outs. Her hair was let loose as she paired matching black heels and sunglasses; and carried her black coat in one arm.

Meanwhile, Rothschild, who is part of the richest family in the world, appeared in good spirits as he laughed along with Jolie. He wore a pair of navy-blue slacks, a grey shirt, jacket, black loafers and funky, striped socks.

While the reason for their lengthy lunch is not clear, the two could have met for work-related matter as well since they both have interests in activism.

Per the outlet, Mayer de Rothschild is an advocate for environmentalism and has worked as an ambassador for the Hyundai IONIQ, the first automobile built from the ground up and specifically available as a hybrid or electric-powered car. Per his Instagram bio, he also wants to “warn and inform people about global warming.”

Meanwhile, Jolie worked with refugees for 20 years as a special envoy to the United Nations.

Jolie’s outing comes amid her pending custody issues and asset division in her divorce settlement with ex Brad Pitt. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith alums were declared legally single in 2019, but have been unable to finalise all the details of their divorce.

Meanwhile, it is unknown whether Mayer de Rothschild is single. According to the New York Times, he was married to Karina Deyko in 2020.