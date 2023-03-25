Satisfied with Pakistan's bowling: Umar Gul

Pakistan's bowling coach Umar Gul speaks during an interview in Sharjah, UAE, on March 25, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/PCB

Pakistan team's bowling coach Umar Gul has expressed satisfaction with his side's bowling performance during the first T20I against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by six wickets to register their first victory against the neighbours in international cricket.

Pakistan's young batting line collapsed as they managed to score just 92-9 in 20 overs. Pakistani bowlers resisted a bit as they took quick wickets to create pressure on Afghanistan. However, they completed the chase in 17.5 overs.

"There was a positive for us today. Our bowlers did really well while defending a low total. I am satisfied with our bowlers' performance. They bowled on good lines and lengths as per the plan given to them," the bowling coach said during a post-match press conference.

Ihsanullah bagged two wickets while Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah shared a wicket apiece.

Umar thinks young players will learn from this experience. "It was the first match for youngsters. They definitely learnt from it. Conditions here were different from Pakistan where these players performed in PSL 8. I hope they will learn from their mistakes and come back strong in the next games," he concluded.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who finished the match with a six, scored an unbeaten run-a-ball 38 with the help of three fours and a maximum.

Najibullah Zadran remained not out on 17 runs in 23 balls.

Zadran and Nabi added 53 unbeaten runs in 49 balls for the fifth wicket to get their side over the line.