Jennifer Aniston gushes over her role in ‘Friends,’ says ‘I can’t escape Rachel’

Jennifer Aniston played the iconic role of Rachel Green on the hit 1990s sitcom Friends. Speaking of her popular character, the Murder Mystery actress admitted that it's difficult for her to distance herself from the iconic role.

“I always love Rachel and go back to Rachel,” the actress told Stellar Magazine. “I can't escape her, actually,” she said, adding that she doesn't have plans to tackle the role again.

“I feel like I have done them all; wrap them up and put them in a neat pile and put them away,” she said.

Aniston also revealed whether there would be another Friends reunion and fans may get disappointed with her answer.

The Morning Show actress, 54, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming Netflix film, Murder Mystery 2, said there won’t be another Friends reunion.

Aniston dubbed the 2021 HBO Max special — which featured her, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer on camera for the first time together in nearly two decades – as their “swan song.”

She explained, “I don’t think so. I think that was it, I think that was the swansong. But you do never know.”