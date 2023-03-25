Princess Charlene of Monaco breaks silence over divorce rumours

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco have denied rumours of their divorce, and dubbed these reports "malicious."
According to the Express UK, Monaco palace has furiously hit back at the claims.
The report quoted the spokesperson as saying, “I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded."
Rumours were rife Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco could be on the verge of separating after nearly 12 years together after the French magazine claimed the prince and princess are in the process of separation.
Charlene and Albert married in July 2011 and the royal couple share two children together ---eight-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.
