Quetta court approves bail of Imran's focal person Hassaan Niazi

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's focal person on legal affairs Hassan Niazi being brought to court. — Twitter/PTI

A Quetta court approved the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's focal person Hassaan Niazi on Saturday.



On March 18, a case was registered against Niazi at the Airport police station and a day back he was handed over to the Quetta police on a one-day transit remand. After his transit remand was approved, the Quetta police took Niazi from Islamabad to Quetta.

The case was registered against Niazi on charges of inciting violence and interfering with police affairs on the complaint of sub-inspector Abdul Elahi.

The inspector said that while he was on patrol, he was informed that the Chaman Road in Quetta had been blocked by 150 people. The case stated that PTI leader Inayatullah Kakar and others were raising slogans against the possible arrest of Imran Khan. Niazi was not nominated in the FIR by the Quetta police.

During today's proceedings, Niazi was presented in the judicial magistrate's court under tight security. Media representatives were also not allowed to enter the court premises, Geo News reported.



Later, the judicial magistrate granted bail to Niazi against surety bonds worth Rs100,000, after which the police escorted Niazi back under tight security.