Imran’s nephew Hasaan Niazi arrested for misbehaving with police

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Amir Farooq has ordered the medical examination of the arrested PTI leader Hassan Niazi and to present him to the relevant court within 24 hours.

On the petition filed for the recovery of Hasaan Niazi, the lawyers Faisal Chaudhry, Abuzar Salman Niazi, Naeem Haider and others appeared in the court. Faisal Chaudhry advocate said that Barrister Hasaan Niazi went to the Anti-Terrorism Court for bail, but the police kidnapped him and no one knows in what case.

SHO Ramna Police Station and the representative of IG Islamabad were summoned to the court in half an hour and the hearing was adjourned, after which the SHO Ramna Police Station and the representative IG Islamabad appeared before the court.

The police officials said that they would present Hasaan Niazi to the court on Tuesday (today). Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said that there is a fear of committing custodial torture against Hasaan by the police.

The chief justice asked the lawyers to speak in defence if they appeared for remand. The court told the police that there should be no violence, the investigation should be in accordance with the law. The accused belongs to a political party and it does not mean that the rights should be taken away and also ordered to present him in the concerned court within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Hasaan Niazi the nephew and focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on legal affairs was arrested from outside an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday, police officials told a private TV channel.

He was arrested for misbehaving with the police and resisting at a check post, police sources said, adding that he has been shifted to an unknown location. Hassan Niazi’s arrest came after his appearance at the ATC where a hearing of cases registered at Islamabad s Ramna Police Station against PTI leaders and workers was being held.

Meanwhile, Advocate Faisal Fareed Chaudhry has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the release of the PTI leader. The petition stated that police abducted Hasaan Niazi from the premises of the Judicial Complex after he obtained bail in a case.

Senior PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz, Omar Ayub Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Aamir Mehmood Kiani and Farrukh Habib also appeared before the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan for obtaining bail which was approved. The bail applications have been approved till April 3 against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

During the hearing of the cases, the ATC judge remarked that there are so many suspects that we will have to check the history back and forth.Meanwhile, the PTI has claimed that Hasaan has been abducted by Superintendent of Police Nosherwan Ali Chandio despite securing bail on all cases registered against him.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib wrote that the police were deployed on both sides of the ATC so that they could arrest them. According to lawyers the police repeatedly said that they have received special orders to pick up Hasaan Niazi and Farrukh Habib. The lawyers informed me about their intentions I dodged them and escaped after securing bail, he wrote on Twitter.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to call Niazi’s arrest unacceptable. Condemning the development the party’s Secretary General Asad Umar said that the Constitution seems suspended following Niazi’s arrest.

Hasaan Niazi has been arrested despite getting bail from the court. The Constitution now appears to be suspended, his tweet read. Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Islamabad police has rubbished the PTI’s claims of arresting a 10-year old terming it propaganda against the police and other law enforcement institutions.

Earlier on Monday the PTI Chief Imran Khan also claimed that the police in Islamabad raided homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers and picked up their children as young as 10 years old when the workers weren’t at home.