Evidence shows King Charles and royals still backing Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle openly criticized the British royal family for the first in their Netflix documentary.

Days after the documentary was released, Prince Harry published a book which contained a series of allegations against the royal family.

In their Netflix documentary, the couple suggested Prince William and Kate Middleton were behind their departure from the UK.

In his book titled "Spare", the Duke of Sussex also targeted his father King Charles and wrote how he was physically attacked by Prince William.

Despite all the allegations, the King has not taken any action against the couple apart from his decision to evict them from their London home. But it means nothing when Harry and Meghan have settled in the US.

It has been noted that the King has been reluctant to move against his younger son no matter what he says.

It was recently reported that William did not want Harry to attend the King's coronation but Charles reportedly requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between his sons to attend the ceremony.

Royal fans have noted that the Instagram accounts of "The Royal Family, "Princess Eugenie, "The Prince and Princess of Wales", "The Clarence House" and "Buckingham Palace Shop" are still following "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex", which the US-based couple have stopped using after they stepped down as working royals.

Some people think all the royal accounts would stop following Harry and Meghan's account after King Charles issues orders in this regard.

Some people believe that the King will not want to draw the attention of the media towards the royal family and receive backlash for nothing.

Others think the royal family does not want to provoke Harry and Meghan with such a move.



