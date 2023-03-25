Rajkummar Rao addresses rumors of face surgery

Rajkummar Rao addresses plastic surgery rumors

Rajkummar Rao is often asked if he opted for face surgery, and now the actor has revealed how he reacts to these rumors.

The Bheed actor has addressed the rumors and said he just smiles about it because there is nothing he can do about it.

Rajkummar plays a police officer in Anubhav Sinha’s brainchild Bheed which is a film made about lockdown horrors compared to partition happened in 1947. The film came out in theatres earlier today and it has received good reviews.

At a recent public appearance, he was asked about if he chose to get plastic surgery, to which he replied, “I denied going under the knife and I can only smile about it when asked about such things.”

In his previous interviews, he opened up about how he was initially rejected for roles of hero on the basis of height and physical appearance.