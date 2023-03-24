K-pop group Ateez’s Hongjoong shows gratitude to senior idols

Hongjoong expressed his gratitude to the senior idols that have paved the way for them to perform

K-pop group Ateez sat down to speak about their world tours and how they feel about performing on such a large scale. The group held two world tours in 2022 which began in Seoul and then continued on to different countries.

“Other senior groups, especially BTS, achieved good results and created this environment for us. That is how all this is possible, so I think we still aren’t enough to receive the title of ‘representative.’ We want to play our part so that other colleagues and we can show a good image on the world stage. Like the tour, we want to show a good side of ourselves one by one and achieve good results so that in time, ATEEZ can be known as a group that contributed to further growing K-Pop.”