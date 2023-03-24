Tom Cruise refuses to respond to Will Smith’s messages following Oscars slap

Tom Cruise has stopped responding to Will Smith as sources have revealed that he’s not willing to risk his reputation following the King Richard actor’s infamous Oscars slapgate.

According to sources close to the actors, Smith, 53, has been trying to reconnect with Cruise in hopes of collaborating on a new project that would help revive his career.

However, Cruise, 60, has been avoiding Smith as he’s refused to respond to his messages. Hollywood experts believe that the Mission: Impossible star is concerned that associating with Smith could potentially harm his reputation.

“Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together. A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will’s comeback, or so he thinks,” revealed insiders.

“Will has even offered to fly to London if that’s more convenient, but Tom isn’t biting and doesn’t even write him back.”

On the professional front, Smith was last seen in Emancipation, which earned critical praise and generated buzz in Hollywood.

Cruise, on the other hand, will be next seen in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.